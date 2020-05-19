News
Corona Chronicles – Life under COVID-19
Readers in Isaan share their stories of how the COVID-19 outbreak has affected their lives.
A guide to staying safe in quarantine amid the COVID-19 outbreak
As confirmed cases of COVID-19 continue to rise, and many migrant workers return to Isaan from high-risk areas, The Isaan Record has put together a list of tips and facts to help readers stay safe.
Will local immigration offices in Isaan stay open during the COVID-19 outbreak?
As the COVID-19 outbreak continues to disrupt life in Thailand, foreigners in Isaan may be wondering whether their immigration status will be put in jeopardy. The Isaan Record has reached out to each of the Immigration Bureau’s 18 offices in Isaan to confirm their opening hours and services available.
Second protest at Khon Kaen University calls for elections and a new constitution
Amid calls for snap elections and the drafting of a new constitution, protesters gathered at Khon Kaen University (KKU) on Saturday evening. It was the second time that students and members of the public came out to protest following the dissolution of a major opposition party last month.
Convicted for trespassing on wildlife sanctuary, farm laborers seek help from ministry
A group of locals from Phetchabun are petitioning the Minister of Justice to delay the public auction of their homes after they were convicted of trespassing on a wildlife sanctuary and ordered to pay hundreds of thousands of baht in damages.
Opinion
Remembrances of Red Trauma (5) – Recollections of a reporter : Bloody April – May 2010
“I can still remember that heavy smell of blood wafting through the air, as the dead bodies of the protesters were being piled together up on the UDD stage, together with the weapons they managed to prise from the hands of soldiers. I can’t forget it,” writes a news reporter who covered the bloody events of April-May 2010.
Wanpen Møller05/06/2020
Remembrances of Red Trauma (4) – The lingering violence of Bloody May 2010
Ten years have passed since the killings of Bloody May, yet those responsible are still walking free and blameless in the eyes of the law. Out of the 94 killed, 26 were from Isaan. Today, justice is still waiting to be served, writes Wirawat Somnuek.
วีรวรรธน์ สมนึก05/04/2020
How long must we wait for a COVID-19 vaccine?
Dr. Yutthana Pongsom, a physician who is familiar with emerging infectious diseases, looks at the timeline for the development of a vaccine against COVID-19.
ยุทธนา ป้องโสม04/29/2020
Interviews
The Soul of Molam (15) – Masters of the khaen and the future of disappearing molam styles
The molam we know today stems from a century-old Lao tradition that is being transformed by its mingling with central Thai forms and international styles. What do we know about that original tradition? Are there khaen-playing practitioners still performing today in Isaan? John Garzoli, an ethnomusicologist looking precisely at these issues, shares his views.
The Isaan Record04/19/2020
The Soul of Molam (11) – Pong Lang Sa On: A molam revolutionary
Thawit Sitthongsi, former member of Pong Lang Sa On, talks about the molam troupe’s reputation as a leader in changing contemporary molam music and molam performances forever. [VIDEO]
The Isaan Record04/05/2020
The Soul of Molam (10) – The legacy of molam revolutionary Pong Lang Sa On
Fifteen years ago, a molam troupe made history by taking the molam sound of temple fairs and village festivals to the stage of Bangkok’s Impact Arena. We talked to former band member Thawit Sitthongsi about the troupe’s reputation as a leader in changing contemporary molam music and molam performances forever.