The Soul of Molam (15) – Masters of the khaen and the future of disappearing molam styles

The Isaan Record

The molam we know today stems from a century-old Lao tradition that is being transformed by its mingling with central Thai forms and international styles. What do we know about that original tradition? Are there khaen-playing practitioners still performing today in Isaan? John Garzoli, an ethnomusicologist looking precisely at these issues, shares his views.

04/19/2020
