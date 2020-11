Thailand’s LGBTQ+ community is pushing for the legal protection of gender equality but still faces many obstacles, especially the prejudice of government agencies. Advocating for a law against gender discrimination appears to be a long, uphill task. Guest contributor Chawinroj Terapachalaphon weighs in.

Adithep Chanthet Adithep Chanthet is a videographer and journalist based in Northeast Thailand. He was a participant of The Isaan Journalism Project 2017 organized by The Isaan Record. He has been a regular contributor since 2018.