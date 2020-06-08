Remembrances of Red Trauma (23) – Lessons of the defeat of the Red Shirts
Adithep Chanthet

Cover photo by Ratchaprasong (CC BY-NC 2.0)

Isaan writer Thanat Thammakaew, who is known by his pen name Phu Kradat, reflects on the Red Shirt movement. Video by Adithep Chanthep

We published a short story by Phu Kradat translated into English as part of this series:

Remembrances of Red Trauma (2) – The room on the 7th floor
Adithep Chanthet is a videographer and journalist based in Northeast Thailand. He was a participant of The Isaan Journalism Project 2017 organized by The Isaan Record. He has been a regular contributor since 2018.
