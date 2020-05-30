Remembrances of Red Trauma (15) – The Isaan people killed in the April – May 2010 clashes

In the bloody crackdowns on Red Shirt protesters in Bangkok in April and May 2010, at least 94 people were killed. Based on information collected by The People’s Information Center’s report, “The April-May 2010 Crackdowns,” 36 of the dead were from the Northeast as indicated by their national ID cards.

The Isaan Record has put together an interactive map showing who these people were, where they came from and how they died. Readers can access the information by clicking on the map, or, alternatively, reading through the list below.

Amnat Charoen



1.

Name: Wuttichai Warakham

Age: 22

Occupation: Laborer

Official address: Pathum Ratchawongsa District, Amnat Charoen

Time of death: 2pm – 2:41 p.m., May 16

Location of incident: In front of a 7-Eleven on Rama 4 Road, Lumpini, Pathumwan District, Bangkok

Cause of death: Shot in the back. The bullet severed the spine at the waist, went through the liver and intestines, before piercing the diaphragm and exiting the torso.



Buriram



2.

Name: Chaleo Deeruenram

Age: 27

Occupation: Laborer

Official address: Khu Mueang District, Buriram

Time of death: Between 2 and 3 p.m., May 15

Location of incident: Bon Kai neighborhood of Lumpini, Pathumwan District, Bangkok

Cause of death: Major trauma to the liver from a bullet of unknown caliber which entered via the right side of the chest.



Chaiyaphum



3.

Name: Boontham Thongphui

Age: 46

Occupation: Laborer and electrician

Official address: Nong Bua Daeng District, Chaiyaphum

Time of death: 8:10 p.m., April 10

Location of incident: Khok-Wua intersection, Bangkok

Cause of death: Shot in the head. Bullet of unknown caliber entered the left side of the forehead and exited the upper-back of the head, the brain blown apart.



Kalasin



4.

Name: Jaroon Chaimaen

Age: 46

Occupation: Taxi driver

Official address: Kuchinarai District, Kalasin

Time of death: Between 7 and 9 p.m., April 10

Location of incident: Dinso Road in front of Satri Wittaya school, Bangkok

Cause of death: Shot in the chest. The high velocity round deflected and lodged itself in the pelvic spine.



5.

Name: Chaiyan Wannachak

Age: 21

Occupation: Laborer

Official address: Na Mon District, Kalasin

Time of death: Just before 6:30 p.m., May 14

Location of incident: By the entrance of the Sirisuk Hotel, opposite the Chewathai condominium, Ratchaprarop Road, Bangkok

Cause of death: Blood circulation failure after being shot in the stomach with a bullet of unknown caliber.



6.

Name: Akharadet Khankaew

Age: 22

Occupation: Laborer

Official address: Khao Wong District, Kalasin

Time of death: Just before 6:30 p.m., May 14

Location of incident: Wat Phathum Wanaram temple, Bangkok

Cause of death: Shot in the head with a 5.56mm caliber bullet, which exited via the mouth.



Khon Kaen



7.

Name: Anan Chinsongkram

Age: 38

Occupation: Illustrator

Official address: Nong Ruea District, Khon Kaen

Time of death: In the afternoon of April 10

Location of incident: Near Makkhawan Rangsan Bridge, Bangkok

Cause of death: After two to three days of inhaling tear gas, Anan developed a tightness in the chest and had difficulty breathing. Doctors diagnosed him with lung inflammation. When the symptoms abated, he rejoined the protests, until the symptoms resumed and he had to seek medical treatment again. After the clashes of May 19, 2010, Anan’s condition worsened so that he was compelled to return home. His family took him to Sri Nakharin Hospital in Khon Kaen where he was admitted as an in-patient on September 28. The hospital discharged him on October 5. He died of a lung infection at home the next day.



8.

Name: Phraison Thiplom

Age: 37

Occupation: Dockyard worker

Official address: Ubolratana District, Khon Kaen

Time of death: Just before 7 p.m., April 10

Location of incident: Khok-Wua intersection, Bangkok

Cause of death: Shot in the front of the head, the bullet exiting the back of the neck. The high velocity bullet destroyed his brain tissue and he died on the way to Hua Chiew Hospital.



9.

Name: Kriangkrai Lueantaisong

Age: 25

Occupation: Taxi driver

Official address: Nong Song Hong District, Khon Kaen

Time of death: Between 2 and 3 p.m., May 15

Location of incident: In front of Chat Thong Yaowarat gold shop, in the Bon Kai neighborhood of Lumpini, Pathumwan District, Bangkok.

Cause of death: Died from the severing of the aorta caused by a bullet of unknown caliber.



10.

Name: Thawin Kham-moon

Age: 38

Occupation: Laborer

Official address: Sam Sung District, Khon Kaen

Time of death: 7:30 a.m., May 19

Location of incident: By the Achariya Taxi sign in the car park of Lumpini Park, Ratchadamri Road, Pathumwan District, Bangkok.

Cause of death: Skull pierced and brain blown apart by a bullet.



11.

Name: Songsak Srinongbua

Age: 33

Occupation: –

Official address: Mueang District, Khon Kaen

Time of death: Between 4:30 and 5 p.m., May 19

Location of incident: Outside the house of MP Prajak Klaewklahan, Khon Kaen

Cause of death: Shot in the chest with a shotgun



Nong Bualamphu



12.

Name: Thanwa Wongsiri

Age: 26

Occupation: Vendor

Official address: Mueang District, Nong Bua Lamphu

Time of death: Exact time unknown but estimated to be after 7:30 p.m., May 14

Location of incident: Din Daeng intersection, Ratchaprarop Road, Bangkok

Cause of death: Shot in the left side of the face with a bullet of unknown caliber



Nong Khai



13.

Name: Somsak Kaewsan

Age: 34

Occupation: Laborer and taxi driver

Official address: Pak Khat District, Nong Khai

Time of death: The night of April 10, exact time unknown

Location of incident: Khok-Wua intersection, Bangkok

Cause of death: Died from loss of blood after being shot through the back with a bullet of unknown caliber. The bullet pierced the liver and severed the aorta.



14.

Name: Manoon Thalad

Age: 44

Occupation: Security guard

Official address: Phon Charoen District, Nong Khai

Time of death: 8:20 p.m., May 14

Location of incident: Chaturathit intersection, Bangkok

Cause of death: Shot in the head, brains blown out.



Roi Et



15.

Name: Phornsawan Nakhachai

Age: 23

Occupation: Krungthep Hotel employee

Official address: Nong Phok District, Roi Et

Time of death: Between 2 and 3 p.m., May 15

Location of incident: The mouth of Soi Ngam Duphli, Rama 4 Road, Thung Mahamek, Sathorn District, Bangkok

Cause of death: Gunshot wounds by rounds of unknown caliber, with entry wounds in the stomach and upper left chest.



16.

Name: Atthachai Chumjan

Age: 28

Occupation: Law student at Ramkhamhaeng University

Official address: Nong Phok District, Roi Et

Time of death: Between 2 and 3 p.m., May 15

Location of incident: The mouth of Soi Ngam Duphli, Rama 4 Road, Thung Mahamek, Sathorn District, Bangkok

Cause of death: Gunshot wounds from bullets of unknown caliber, rib cage and lungs destroyed.



17.

Name: Kriangkrai Khamnoi

Age: 23

Occupation: Laborer, tuk-tuk taxi driver

Official address: Phanom Phrai District, Roi Et

Time of death: 3:30 p.m., April 10

Location of incident: Near Makkhawan Rangsan Bridge near the Ministry of Education

Cause of death: Gunshot wounds from high velocity rounds in the left pelvis and chest.



Sisaket



18.

Name: Sonkrai Srimueangpun

Age: 34

Occupation: Laborer

Official address: Phu Sing District, Sisaket

Time of death: 9 p.m., May 14

Location of incident: In the vicinity of the footpath at the entrance of Soi Rang Nam opposite the Esso gas station in Ratchathewi.

Cause of death: Shot in the head with a high velocity bullet of unknown caliber, destroying the brain.



19.

Name: Wongsakorn Plaengsri

Age: 40

Occupation: Laborer

Official address: Kanthararom District, Sisaket

Time of death: Between 10 and 11:30 p.m., May 15

Location of incident: Entrance of Soi Suan Phlu, Sathorn Tai Road, Thung Mahamek, Sathorn District, Bangkok

Cause of death: Lung pierced by bullet of unknown caliber.



20.

Name: Suphacheep Julathat

Age: 36

Occupation: Taxi driver

Official address: Mueang District, Sisaket

Time of death: 8:30, May 15

Location of incident: In front of the roofing shop next the Tai Yang restaurant, Makkasan, Ratchathewi District, Bangkok

Cause of death: Shot in the head with a high velocity round



21.

Name: Suphan Thumthong

Age: 46

Occupation: Security guard

Official address: Uthumphon Phisai District, Sisaket

Time of death: Between 10 and 10:30 a.m., May 16

Location of incident: Bon Kai neighborhood of Lumpini, Pathumwan District, Bangkok

Cause of death: A total of six gunshot wounds to the head.



22.

Name: Samai Thadkaew

Age: 36

Occupation: Security guard

Official address: Uthumphon Phisai District, Sisaket

Time of death: 7 p.m., May 16

Location of incident: The footpath outside the Lumpini branch of the Siam Commercial Bank, Rama 4 Road, Bangkok

Cause of death: Gunshot wound from a bullet of unknown caliber, severing the large intestine and piercing the spine.

23.

Name: Kittiphong Somsuk

Age: 20

Occupation: Laborer

Official address: Rasi Salai District, Sisaket

Time of death: After 4:30 p.m., May 19

Location of incident: 4th floor, Zone C, Central World shopping center, Bangkok

Cause of death: Asphyxiation (swollen brain, hemorrhaging of internal organs, no outer wounds found).



Surin



24.

Name: Sawat Wa-ngam

Age: 28

Occupation: Resigned from his furniture delivery man job to be a red shirt guard

Official address: Chumphon Buri District, Surin

Time of death: 8:10 p.m., April 10

Location of incident: Khok-Wua intersection, Bangkok

Cause of death: Shot in the head by a high velocity bullet that pierced the right side of the head and exited at the left temple.



25.

Name: Chatchai Chalao

Age: 25

Occupation: Driver

Official address: Prasat District, Surin

Time of death: 10:50 p.m., May 13

Location of incident: Outside the offices of Krisana Marketing at the end of Sala Daeng Soi 1, next to the U Chu Liang Building, opposite Lumpini Park, Bangkok

Cause of death: Skull shattered and brains scattered by a high velocity bullet to the head.



26.

Name: Prachuab Prachuabsuk

Age: 42

Occupation: Laborer

Official address: Chom Phra District, Surin

Time of death: Between 3 and 3:50 p.m., May 16

Location of incident: Chuea Phloeng Road, underneath the expressway, Bangkok

Cause of death: Loss of blood from being shot in the chest. The entry wound on the left side of the chest had a diameter of 4 mm. The bullet travelled in a crisscross pattern inside the chest, piercing the tissue encasing the heart, aorta, right upper lung, and right rib cage, before coming to a stop in the right shoulder blade.



27.

Name: Somphan Luangchom

Age: 35

Occupation: Laborer

Official address: Rattanaburi District, Surin

Time of death: About 9 p.m., May 17

Location of incident: Din-Daeng intersection, Ratchaprarop Road, Bangkok

Cause of death: Loss of blood from being shot in the face with a gun. The slug pierced his neck and right side of the chest. The slug caused an exit wound of 3 mm. near the nose and other fragments exit the right jaw bone and neck, as well as by two ribs in the upper back.



Ubon Ratchathani



28.

Name: Inplaeng Thetwong

Age: 40

Occupation: Taxi driver

Official address: Na Tan District, Ubon Ratchathani

Time of death: Between 1:30 and 2 p.m., May 14

Location of incident: Bon Kai area of Lumpini, Pathumwan District, Bangkok

Cause of death: Shot in the chest, the bullet piercing the lungs.



29.

Name: Thanachot Chumyen

Age: 34

Occupation: Laborer

Official address: Manorom District, Ubon Ratchathani

Time of death: 11:30 a.m., May 19

Location of incident: Ratchadamri Road, Lumpini, Pathumwan District, Bangkok

Cause of death: Shot in the head with a bullet of unknown caliber, destroying the brain.

30.

Name: Niran Srichomphu

Age: 27

Occupation: Laborer

Official address: Tan Sum District, Ubon Ratchathani

Time of death: Between 8 and 9 a.m., May 19

Location of incident: In front of Ratchadamri House, Ratchadamri Road, Lupini, Pathumwan District, Bangkok

Cause of death: Shot in the head with a bullet of unknown caliber, destroying the brain.



Udon Thani



31.

Name: Santhana Sapsri (female)

Age: 32

Occupation: Interpreter

Official address: Phen District, Udon Thani

Time of death: 8:20 p.m., May 14

Location of incident: In the vicinity of Soi Mo Leng, Nikhom Makkasan Road, Ratchathewi District, Bangkok

Cause of death: Torn carotid artery, cause unknown.



Yasothon



32.

Name: Prachuab Silaphan

Age: 44

Occupation: Laborer

Official address: Loeng Nok Tha District, Yasothon

Time of death: Around noon, May 14

Location of incident: Within Lumpini Park, estimated to be near the lake, adjacent to Wireless Road, Bangkok

Cause of death: Loss of blood. Shot with a bullet of unknown caliber, piercing the heart and liver.



33.

Name: Somchai Phrasuphan

Age: 43

Occupation: Cobbler

Official address: Pa Tiw District, Yasothon

Time of death: 9:30 a.m., May 16

Location of incident: At the foot of the pedestrian bridge outside the Lumpini branch of the Siam Commercial Bank, Rama 4 Road, Bangkok

Cause of death: Major brain trauma from a gunshot wound to the head by a bullet of unknown caliber.



34.

Name: Suwan Sriraksa

Age: 31

Occupation: Farmer

Official address: Mueang District, Udon Thani

Time of death: 8:20 p.m., May 19

Location of incident: In front of the toilets by the multipurpose building at Wat Pathum Wararam Temple

Cause of death: Gunshot wound from a 5.56mm caliber tracer round.



35.

Name: Phoen Wongma

Age: 40

Occupation: Vendor

Official address: Kud Jad District, Udon Thani

Time of death: 8:20 p.m., May 19

Location of incident: Udon Thani provincial hall

Cause of death: Multiple gunshot wounds. A 5.56mm caliber bullet severed the arm and pierced the heart. Both legs were hit by two shots each. Two shots entered the stomach and exited the back. While being treated at Udon Thani hospital, he died from heart failure.



36.

Name: Aphichat Rachiwa

Age: 36

Occupation: —

Official address: Mueang District, Udon Thani

Time of death: Between 5 and 6 p.m., May 19

Location of incident: Thung Sri Mueang, Udon ThaniCause of death: Shot in the abdomen with a bullet of unknown caliber, piercing the stomach, spleen, and small intestine.