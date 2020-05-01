Remembrances of Red Trauma (1) – Ten years after April-May 2010

Cover photo credit: Cyrille Andres, used with permission

Ten years ago, in the scorching months of April and May, Thailand descended into chaos. The violent clashes that left almost one hundred people dead and injured over 2,000 are forever seared into the country’s consciousness. But a decade later, the traumatic events still haunt the families of those killed, injured or locked away–many of them from the Northeast–and all the others who had watched from afar in disbelief.

As the promise of the state for justice and reconciliation proved to be mostly empty talk–with protesters and their leaders persecuted, but politicians, military commanders and soldiers left off the hook–the individual and collective wounds never quite healed.

Questions about power, democracy, equality and the meaning of citizenship that the Red Shirt movement pushed into the public debate, have been left all but unanswered. Instead, the military suspended democracy in 2014 for almost five years promising to ‘return happiness’ to the country. The junta’s approach to reconcile a deeply divided nation was suppression and reeducation through so-called reconciliation training and attitude adjustment sessions.

The desires for a more equal and just society that fueled the red shirt protests were brushed aside as the men in uniforms dismantled the country’s democratic institutions and curtailed civil liberties.

Ultra-conservative forces discredited the Red Shirts either as terrorists seeking to ‘burn down the nation’ (phao ban phao muang) or as ‘buffalos’ misled by self-serving politicians. A chauvinistic discourse in the media portrayed rural voters as ignorant and uneducated, leading them to vote for the “wrong” candidates in elections. It flared up again, most recently, in the controversial elections last year.

Despite the repressive climate of the past years, red shirt activists continue to commemorate the tragic events, circulating the slogan “We don’t forget” (rao mai luem). Their consistent demand for the ‘truth’ to be revealed poses a challenge to Thai society’s deep-rooted culture of impunity.

Ten years later, the meaning of the bloody events in April and May 2010 remains a highly contested subject. Some see the discussion as a Pandora’s box with the potential to rattle the very foundations upon which the Thai state is built. But others insist that Thailand will never become a genuine democracy if its past tragedies can not be openly discussed, and that there can be no peace without justice.

On the 10th anniversary of the crackdown, The Isaan Record revisits the event and its aftermath through a series of articles, interviews, short stories and videos titled “Remembrances of Red Trauma” in the earnest belief that the memories of those who were suppressed should be retold and kept alive.