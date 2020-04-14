Corona Chronicles – Life under COVID-19

Cover image credit: istock.com/oonal

April 14, 2020 – Rinda Butwiset, a 40-year-old native of Udon Thani’s Kumphawapi district, tells of her struggles amidst the COVID-19 outbreak via The Isaan Record’s inbox.

“Would the government please take a good look at us? We’re suffering here.”

“My husband and I rent a shophouse at the Kumphawapi district bus station in Udon Thani. We’ve been selling noodles and khao man kai [Hainanese Chicken rice] for the past five years. Before the government ordered people to self-quarantine, we were making a profit of about 600-700 per day. Now it’s down to just 100-200 baht a day because there are fewer buses coming into the station. People aren’t travelling anywhere. I can’t stop thinking about whether we’re going to have enough to pay the rent. The rent is 3,500 baht a month. Luckily, school is closed for our two boys; otherwise we just wouldn’t be able to send them to school.”

“I’m not saying that I disagree with the government’s policy, but they really ought to take a good look at us down here. We’re the ones who have to deal with the consequences of your policies. This isn’t an election campaign where you can just talk yourself up and make yourself look good.”

“We registered for the 5,000-baht-a-month government aid money. The system told us that we don’t meet the criteria even though it was the government that said everyone would get it. They’re liars.”

“If the government was genuine about helping people like us, they’d have officials come around to check whether we really meet the criteria instead of letting a computer make things up for them. People who are in real hardship aren’t getting the help.”