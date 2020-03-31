A guide to staying safe in quarantine amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Credit cover image: istock.com/fpm

By Christopher Burdett

The number of those infected in Thailand with the coronavirus has risen to 1,524, despite the number of new cases dropping slightly yesterday to 136. The outbreak is now spreading well beyond Bangkok as the state of emergency declared on March 26 has sent private sector employment into freefall.

The tourism, food and beverage, entertainment, and service industries–those with an especially high risk of occupational exposure to the virus–all over Thailand are seeing workers leave in droves, voluntarily or otherwise. Many of those migrant workers are heading home to Isaan.

In the wake of this, The Isaan Record has compiled a list of useful facts and tips from various sources, such as the New England Journal of Medicine and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, to help our readers understand the practical aspects of COVID-19 and minimize the risk of infection.