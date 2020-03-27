Will local immigration offices in Isaan stay open during the COVID-19 outbreak?

Credit istock.com/mirsad sarajlic

By Christopher Burdett

As Thailand declares a state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, foreigners in Isaan may be wondering whether their immigration status will be put in jeopardy. The Isaan Record has reached out to each of the Immigration Bureau’s 20 offices in Isaan to confirm their opening hours and services available.

As per standard government practice, all immigration offices will remain open for the time being–from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from Monday to Friday except for public holidays.

The now-standard protocol of having your temperature checked and sanitizing your hands with alcohol gel prior to entering the premises will be observed. All officers will be wearing masks and latex gloves, and they strongly advise visitors to do the same. Once in the immigration office, visitors are advised to stand and sit as far apart from each other as possible.

The Immigration Bureau also asks foreigners to file their 90 days reports, or notifications of staying in the country for more than 90 days each time. Now this can be done by registered mail, the mobile app Section38, or the bureau’s website. While it is often glitchy, the online portal tends to work best with the Internet Explorer browser and pop-up blockers turned off.

Land and riverine border checkpoints are closed to all arrivals, and only nationals of bordering countries may exit Thailand via these border crossings. At the provinces bordering Lao PDR, only Lao citizens may exit the Kingdom. Likewise, in the provinces bordering Cambodia, only Cambodian citizens may leave.

Anyone unfortunate enough to be sent to an immigration detention center will be screened for COVID-19 prior to entry into the detention center itself. Those testing as positive will be handed over to the Ministry of Public Health.

The fledgling Nong Bua Lamphu Immigration Police office is moving to a new location as of Monday, March 30, and while Google Maps coordinates have not yet been added, details may be found on its Facebook page.

The contact details of each immigration office can be found below:

Amnat Charoen Telephone: 045523239 Email: d4_amnatcharoen@immigration.go.th Location: Google Maps

Bueng Kan Telephone: 042491832 Email: d4_buengkan@immigration.go.th Location: Google Maps

Buriram Telephone: 044666903 Email: buriramimm@gmail.com Location: Google Maps

Chaiyaphum Telephone: 044056411 Email: chaiyaphumimm@gmail.com Location: Google Maps

Kalasin Telephone: 043840288 Email: not available Location: Google Maps

Khon Kaen Telephone: 043306642 Email: d4_khonkaen@immigration.go.th Location: Google Maps

Loei Telephone: 042821911, 042821288 Email: d4_loei@immigration.go.th Location: Google Maps

Maha Sarakham Telephone: 043971278 Email: mahasarakhamimm4@gmail.com Location: Google Maps

Mukdahan Telephone: 042674274, 042674045, 0981056707 Email: d4_mukdahan@immigration.go.th Location: Google Maps

Nakhon Phanom Telephone: 042511235 Email: d4_nakhonpanom@immigration.go.th Location: Google Maps

Nakhon Ratchasima Telephone: 042212997 – 8 Email: nakhonratchasimaimm@hotmail.co.th Location: Google Maps

Nong Bua Lamphu Telephone: 0622368777 Facebook: ตรวจคนเข้าเมืองจังหวัดหนองบัวลำภู Location: Map

Roi Et Telephone: 043515179 Email: roietimm4@gmail.com Location: Google Maps

Sakon Nakhon Telephone: 042715219 Email: d4_sakonnakhon@immigration.go.th Location: Google Maps

Sisaket Telephone: 045814800 Email: immsisaket@gmail.com Location: Google Maps

Surin Telephone: 044559127 Email: surinimm@gmail.com Location: Google Maps

Ubon Ratchathani Telephone: 045312133 Email: immubonratchathani@gmail.com Location: Google Maps

Udon Thani Telephone: 042249982 Email: not available Location: Google Maps