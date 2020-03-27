Will local immigration offices in Isaan stay open during the COVID-19 outbreak?

 03/27/2020  News  The Isaan Record

Credit istock.com/mirsad sarajlic

By Christopher Burdett

As Thailand declares a state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, foreigners in Isaan may be wondering whether their immigration status will be put in jeopardy. The Isaan Record has reached out to each of the Immigration Bureau’s 18 offices in Isaan to confirm their opening hours and services available.

As per standard government practice, all immigration offices will remain open for the time being–from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from Monday to Friday except for public holidays.

The now-standard protocol of having your temperature checked and sanitizing your hands with alcohol gel prior to entering the premises will be observed. All officers will be wearing masks and latex gloves, and they strongly advise visitors to do the same. Once in the immigration office, visitors are advised to stand and sit as far apart from each other as possible.

The Immigration Bureau also asks foreigners to file their 90 days reports, or notifications of staying in the country for more than 90 days each time. Now this can be done by registered mail, the mobile app Section38, or the bureau’s website. While it is often glitchy, the online portal tends to work best with the Internet Explorer browser and pop-up blockers turned off.

Land and riverine border checkpoints are closed to all arrivals, and only nationals of bordering countries may exit Thailand via these border crossings. At the provinces bordering Lao PDR, only Lao citizens may exit the Kingdom. Likewise, in the provinces bordering Cambodia, only Cambodian citizens may leave.

Anyone unfortunate enough to be sent to an immigration detention center will be screened for COVID-19 prior to entry into the detention center itself. Those testing as positive will be handed over to the Ministry of Public Health.

The fledgling Nong Bua Lamphu Immigration Police office is moving to a new location as of Monday, March 30, and while Google Maps coordinates have not yet been added, details may be found on its Facebook page.

The contact details of each immigration office can be found below:

Amnat Charoen

Telephone: 045523239

Email: d4_amnatcharoen@immigration.go.th

Location: Google Maps

 

Bueng Kan

Telephone: 042491832

Email: d4_buengkan@immigration.go.th

Location: Google Maps

 

Buriram

Telephone: 044666903

Email: buriramimm@gmail.com

Location: Google Maps

 

Chaiyaphum

Telephone: 044056411

Email: chaiyaphumimm@gmail.com

Location: Google Maps

 

Khon Kaen

Telephone: 043306642

Email: d4_khonkaen@immigration.go.th

Location: Google Maps

 

Loei

Telephone: 042821911, 042821288

Email: d4_loei@immigration.go.th

Location: Google Maps

 

Maha Sarakham

Telephone: 043971278

Email: mahasarakhamimm4@gmail.com

Location: Google Maps

 

Mukdahan

Telephone: 042674274, 042674045, 0981056707

Email: d4_mukdahan@immigration.go.th

Location: Google Maps

 

Nakhon Phanom

Telephone: 042511235

Email: d4_nakhonpanom@immigration.go.th

Location: Google Maps

 

Nakhon Ratchasima

Telephone: 042212997 – 8

Email: nakhonratchasimaimm@hotmail.co.th

Location: Google Maps

 

Nong Bua Lamphu

Telephone: 0622368777

Facebook: ตรวจคนเข้าเมืองจังหวัดหนองบัวลำภู

Location: Map

 

Nong Khai

Telephone: 042420242-4

Email: d4_nongkhai@immigration.go.th

Location: Google Maps

 

Roi Et

Telephone: 043515179

Email: roietimm4@gmail.com

Location: Google Maps

 

Sakon Nakhon

Telephone: 042715219

Email: d4_sakonnakhon@immigration.go.th

Location: Google Maps

 

Sisaket

Telephone: 045814800

Email: immsisaket@gmail.com

Location: Google Maps

 

Surin

Telephone: 044559127

Email: surinimm@gmail.com

Location: Google Maps

 

Ubon Ratchathani

Telephone: 045312133

Email: immubonratchathani@gmail.com

Location: Google Maps

 

Udon Thani

Telephone: 042249982

Email: not available

Location: Google Maps


