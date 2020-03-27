Will local immigration offices in Isaan stay open during the COVID-19 outbreak?

Credit istock.com/mirsad sarajlic
By Christopher Burdett
As Thailand declares a state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, foreigners in Isaan may be wondering whether their immigration status will be put in jeopardy. The Isaan Record has reached out to each of the Immigration Bureau’s 18 offices in Isaan to confirm their opening hours and services available.
As per standard government practice, all immigration offices will remain open for the time being–from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from Monday to Friday except for public holidays.
The now-standard protocol of having your temperature checked and sanitizing your hands with alcohol gel prior to entering the premises will be observed. All officers will be wearing masks and latex gloves, and they strongly advise visitors to do the same. Once in the immigration office, visitors are advised to stand and sit as far apart from each other as possible.
The Immigration Bureau also asks foreigners to file their 90 days reports, or notifications of staying in the country for more than 90 days each time. Now this can be done by registered mail, the mobile app Section38, or the bureau’s website. While it is often glitchy, the online portal tends to work best with the Internet Explorer browser and pop-up blockers turned off.
Land and riverine border checkpoints are closed to all arrivals, and only nationals of bordering countries may exit Thailand via these border crossings. At the provinces bordering Lao PDR, only Lao citizens may exit the Kingdom. Likewise, in the provinces bordering Cambodia, only Cambodian citizens may leave.
Anyone unfortunate enough to be sent to an immigration detention center will be screened for COVID-19 prior to entry into the detention center itself. Those testing as positive will be handed over to the Ministry of Public Health.
The fledgling Nong Bua Lamphu Immigration Police office is moving to a new location as of Monday, March 30, and while Google Maps coordinates have not yet been added, details may be found on its Facebook page.
The contact details of each immigration office can be found below:
Amnat Charoen
Telephone: 045523239
Email: d4_amnatcharoen@immigration.go.th
Location: Google Maps
Bueng Kan
Telephone: 042491832
Email: d4_buengkan@immigration.go.th
Location: Google Maps
Buriram
Telephone: 044666903
Email: buriramimm@gmail.com
Location: Google Maps
Chaiyaphum
Telephone: 044056411
Email: chaiyaphumimm@gmail.com
Location: Google Maps
Khon Kaen
Telephone: 043306642
Email: d4_khonkaen@immigration.go.th
Location: Google Maps
Loei
Telephone: 042821911, 042821288
Email: d4_loei@immigration.go.th
Location: Google Maps
Maha Sarakham
Telephone: 043971278
Email: mahasarakhamimm4@gmail.com
Location: Google Maps
Mukdahan
Telephone: 042674274, 042674045, 0981056707
Email: d4_mukdahan@immigration.go.th
Location: Google Maps
Nakhon Phanom
Telephone: 042511235
Email: d4_nakhonpanom@immigration.go.th
Location: Google Maps
Nakhon Ratchasima
Telephone: 042212997 – 8
Email: nakhonratchasimaimm@hotmail.co.th
Location: Google Maps
Nong Bua Lamphu
Telephone: 0622368777
Facebook: ตรวจคนเข้าเมืองจังหวัดหนองบัวลำภู
Location: Map
Nong Khai
Telephone: 042420242-4
Email: d4_nongkhai@immigration.go.th
Roi Et
Telephone: 043515179
Email: roietimm4@gmail.com
Location: Google Maps
Sakon Nakhon
Telephone: 042715219
Email: d4_sakonnakhon@immigration.go.th
Location: Google Maps
Sisaket
Telephone: 045814800
Email: immsisaket@gmail.com
Location: Google Maps
Surin
Telephone: 044559127
Email: surinimm@gmail.com
Location: Google Maps
Ubon Ratchathani
Telephone: 045312133
Email: immubonratchathani@gmail.com
Location: Google Maps
Udon Thani
Telephone: 042249982
Email: not available
Location: Google Maps