The Soul of Molam (5) – Luk Thung Molam: From the Rice Fields to the City and back

The success of Luk Thung Molam has been one of the main drivers of making Isaan culture popular all across Thailand. Once considered the music of the working class, the genre is now part of mainstream music culture.

The Isaan Record’s Yodsapon Kerdviboon talked to Panis Phosriwangchai about the evolution of Luk Thung Molam music. She argues that the songs’s lyrics have been a mirror of the changing lives of Isaan people

How did luk thung move from its working class origins to become Thailand’s most popular music? Read our interview with ethnomusicologist and book author James Mitchell: