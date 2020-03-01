ฟ้าคลุ้งฝุ่น 

 01/03/2020  จิปาถะ  The Isaan Record

Sky full of dust

Into the sky full of dust. 

Above the heat of earth crust. 

We digest and absorb what’s ours. 

Forget some paths as we pass the hours; 

Tear drops from vaccination, 

Our first move in the cradle, 

Our first destination, 

To adventure and miracle. 

I am sorry, I forgot too many friends 

Along the journey that never ends. 

And so, I try not to lose identity. 

As if there is actually, me. 

You and me, do we exist? 

Or just passengers in the parallel-world twist? 

– Jan 2019 

ฟ้าคลุ้งฝุ่น 

ทะยานไปใต้ฟ้าฝ่าดงฝุ่น

เหนือควันกรุ่นเปลือกโลกเหนือโศกศัลย์ 

ได้ซึมซับแยกกากออกจากกัน 

สิ่งใดเป็นของฉันหรือของใคร 

บ้างหลงลืมรอยกาลที่ผ่านพบ

รอยฉีดยารอยประคบรอยเลือดไหล

ลืมแรงเปลเห่กล่อมถนอมไกว 

ลืมก้าวแรกผจญภัยสู่ใจกรุง 

ลืมรอยยิ้มพิมพ์ตาหน้าสหาย 

ด้วยย่างกรายทางยาวเรามั่นมุ่ง 

หากไม่ลืมรสถ้อยที่คอยปรุง 

คอยหาบหุงอัตตาราวว่ามี 

ฉันและคุณเราอาจไร้ตัวตน 

ใต้ฟ้าฝนไฟควันขวัญคล้อยหนี 

อาจเพียงนักเดินทางต่างวิธี 

บนวิถีคู่ขนานประสานกัน


Related posts