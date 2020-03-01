Sky full of dust
Into the sky full of dust.
Above the heat of earth crust.
We digest and absorb what’s ours.
Forget some paths as we pass the hours;
Tear drops from vaccination,
Our first move in the cradle,
Our first destination,
To adventure and miracle.
I am sorry, I forgot too many friends
Along the journey that never ends.
And so, I try not to lose identity.
As if there is actually, me.
You and me, do we exist?
Or just passengers in the parallel-world twist?
– Jan 2019
ฟ้าคลุ้งฝุ่น
ทะยานไปใต้ฟ้าฝ่าดงฝุ่น
เหนือควันกรุ่นเปลือกโลกเหนือโศกศัลย์
ได้ซึมซับแยกกากออกจากกัน
สิ่งใดเป็นของฉันหรือของใคร
บ้างหลงลืมรอยกาลที่ผ่านพบ
รอยฉีดยารอยประคบรอยเลือดไหล
ลืมแรงเปลเห่กล่อมถนอมไกว
ลืมก้าวแรกผจญภัยสู่ใจกรุง
ลืมรอยยิ้มพิมพ์ตาหน้าสหาย
ด้วยย่างกรายทางยาวเรามั่นมุ่ง
หากไม่ลืมรสถ้อยที่คอยปรุง
คอยหาบหุงอัตตาราวว่ามี
ฉันและคุณเราอาจไร้ตัวตน
ใต้ฟ้าฝนไฟควันขวัญคล้อยหนี
อาจเพียงนักเดินทางต่างวิธี
บนวิถีคู่ขนานประสานกัน