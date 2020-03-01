Sky full of dust

Into the sky full of dust.

Above the heat of earth crust.

We digest and absorb what’s ours.

Forget some paths as we pass the hours;

Tear drops from vaccination,

Our first move in the cradle,

Our first destination,

To adventure and miracle.

I am sorry, I forgot too many friends

Along the journey that never ends.

And so, I try not to lose identity.

As if there is actually, me.

You and me, do we exist?

Or just passengers in the parallel-world twist?

– Jan 2019

ฟ้าคลุ้งฝุ่น

ทะยานไปใต้ฟ้าฝ่าดงฝุ่น

เหนือควันกรุ่นเปลือกโลกเหนือโศกศัลย์

ได้ซึมซับแยกกากออกจากกัน

สิ่งใดเป็นของฉันหรือของใคร

บ้างหลงลืมรอยกาลที่ผ่านพบ

รอยฉีดยารอยประคบรอยเลือดไหล

ลืมแรงเปลเห่กล่อมถนอมไกว

ลืมก้าวแรกผจญภัยสู่ใจกรุง

ลืมรอยยิ้มพิมพ์ตาหน้าสหาย

ด้วยย่างกรายทางยาวเรามั่นมุ่ง

หากไม่ลืมรสถ้อยที่คอยปรุง

คอยหาบหุงอัตตาราวว่ามี

ฉันและคุณเราอาจไร้ตัวตน

ใต้ฟ้าฝนไฟควันขวัญคล้อยหนี

อาจเพียงนักเดินทางต่างวิธี

บนวิถีคู่ขนานประสานกัน