The last scavengers of Khambon

The incinerator factory has been burning the trash to generate electricity for more than two years, producing a maximum of 1.5 megawatts per day for the factory, and another 4.5 MW sold to the government. Running continuously for the year, the 6 MW bring the company about 400,000 baht ($12,763) per day. The company sells the electricity produced by the factory in exchange for the piddling amount of trash that could be scavenged by the community–enough to sustain the livelihoods of scavengers.

Ten years ago, 60 to 70 people scavenged daily. With the precipitous loss of income, now there are only 20 or so hanging on.

The factory employs only a handful of villagers from Khambom, all of whom work as security guards. The Bangkok-based owner staffs the factor mostly with workers from the capital.