Air pollution reaches high levels in Khon Kaen City

KHON KAEN – Air quality in Khon Kaen City deteriorated over the weekend reaching critical levels on Tuesday, with air pollution expected to stay high for the remaining month.

The city’s air quality index (AQI), a common scale to visualize air pollution, stood at hazardous levels of over 800 at the beginning of the week. AQI levels from 151 – 300 are considered unhealthy or very unhealthy. Levels exceeding 300 may lead to serious health consequences, according to the index.

In the past week, levels of PM2.5, the tiny airborne particles considered most harmful to health, have risen significantly across the country.

“When we breathe in PM2.5, it goes directly into our blood and is transferred around our body, which can lead to lung cancer, heart attacks, and other respiratory diseases,” said Chariya Senpong, Climate and Energy Campaigner at Greenpeace Southeast Asia, in an interview with The Isaan Record last year.

Cold and windless weather contributed to the accumulation of air particles in major cities, according to the Pollution Control Department (PCD). The department predicted air quality to remain poor for the rest of the week, possibly until end of February.

In August, Greenpeace reported that 14 cities with air quality monitoring stations recorded high levels of toxic air pollution in the first half of 2017.

Khon Kaen tops a national ranking of cities with the worst air pollution, based on data from January to July 2016. Most dangerous pollutants are caused by open burnings, industries and motor vehicles Ms. Chariya explained.

According to Greenpeace Thailand is failing to meet its Sustainable Development Goals. Identifying Khon Kaen as the most critical city for air pollution, the organization urged the Thai government to take action to reduce air pollution in the country.

“Thailand needs to improve the quality of people’s lives and reduce premature deaths due to PM2.5. exposure,” Ms. Chariya said.