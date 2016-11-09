Movie about albinos in Africa too sensitive for Khon Kaen University

KHON KAEN – Today, Khon Kaen University (KKU) banned a human rights event organized by Amnesty International Thailand (AIT) and a local student group for its scheduled screening of a movie about discrimination against albinos in Africa deeming it too sensitive.

A student group at KKU’s Faculty of Humanities and Social Science and AIT planned to screen the movie “White Shadow,” a 2013 drama about a young albino boy hunted by local witch doctors in an African country, followed by a discussion about human rights.

The organizers received permission for the event from the 23rd Military Circle Command in Khon Kaen.

But today, the faculty’s Deputy Dean Dr. Sukhum Wasuntarasobhit banned the event from happening after informing the organizers that the movie’s content was too sensitive for a public screening on campus, according to a local AIT staff member who asked not to be named.

The Office of the Deputy Dean was not immediately available for comment on Wednesday morning.

